Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chipangayi High School]]  
 
* [[Dangamvura High School]]
 
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Chinhoyi 2 High School]]  
 
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]  
 
* [[Dalny Mine Sec School]]
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]
 
* [[Chirumba Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chitonhora High School]]  
 
* [[Danhamombe High School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

