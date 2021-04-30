Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Bulawayo Adventist High School]]  
 
* [[Bulawayo High School]]
* [[Emakhandeni Sec School]]
* [[Emganwini Secondary School]]
* [[Entumbane Sec School]]
 +
* [[Eveline High School]]
 
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
 
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
Line 16: Line 20:
 
* [[City Academy College]]
 
* [[City Academy College]]
 
* [[Danhiko Secondary School]]  
* [[Domboramwari High Sch]]
* [[Dominican Convent High School]]
 
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
 
* [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]]
Line 45: Line 50:
 
* [[Dangamvura High School]]  
 
* [[Devuli Sec School]]  
* [[Elise Gledhill Sec School]]
 
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
Line 113: Line 119:
 
* [[Chitonhora High School]]  
 
* [[Danhamombe High School]]  
* [[Dewure Sec School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
Line 128: Line 135:
 
* [[Development Ass Hwange Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chilisa Secondary School]]  
* [[Fatima Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
  

Revision as of 12:15, 30 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

