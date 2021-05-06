Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Founders High School]]  
 
* [[Eveline High School]]  
 
* [[Gifford High School]]
 
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
 
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
 
* [[Face to Face Academy]]
 
* [[Gateway High School]]
 
* [[George Stark High School]]
 
* [[Girls High School]]
 
* [[Glen Norah 1 High School]]
* [[Glen Norah 2 High School]]
* [[Glen View 1 High School]]
* [[Glen View 2 High School]]
* [[Glen View 3 High School]]
 
* [[Harare International School]]
 
* [[Hillbright Science College]]
 
* [[Danhamombe High School]]  
 
* [[Dewure Sec School]]  
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

