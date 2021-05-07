Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]  
 
* [[Chibi High School]]  
 
* [[St Dominics Chishawasha School]]
 
 
* [[Chitepo Sec School]]  
 
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
 
 +
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
 
Line 104: Line 104:
 
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Girls]]
 
 +
* [[St Dominics Chishawasha School]]
 
* [[St Francis of Assisi High School]]
 
* [[St Johns High School]]
 
* [[St Paul's Musami]]
+
* [[St Paul’s Musami]]
  
 
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
 
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
Line 134: Line 135:
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]  
 
 +
* [[Gutu High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
 
Line 172: Line 174:
 
* [[Fletcher High School]]
 
* [[Funye High School]]  
 
 +
* [[Guineafowl High School]]
 
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

