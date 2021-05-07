Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"
* [[Eveline High School]]
* [[Gifford High School]]

* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]


* [[Glen View 2 High School]]
* [[Glen View 3 High School]]

* [[Harare International School]]



* [[Hillbright Science College]]
* [[Hellenic Academy]]


* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
* [[Gambe Sanyatwe Sec School]]

* [[Hartzell High School]]

* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]


* [[Chipindura High School]]
* [[Darwin High School]]

* [[Howard High School]]
* [[Mazowe High School]]


* [[Chitepo Sec School]]
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]

* [[Goromonzi High School


* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]


* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
* [[Gutu High School]]



* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]


==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==

* [[Binga


* [[Detema


* [[Development Ass Hwange School]]

* [[Chilisa Secondary School]]
* [[Fatima Secondary School]]


* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]


* [[Falcon College]]
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]

* [[Plumtree High School]]
* [[Thekwane High School]]


* [[Guineafowl High School]]
* [[Hama Secondary School]]

* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
* [[Shungu High School]]
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
- Bulawayo Adventist High School
- Bulawayo High School
- Emakhandeni Sec School
- Emganwini Secondary School
- Entumbane Sec School
- Founders High School
- Eveline High School
- Gifford High School
- Hamilton High School
- Maranatha Aventist School
- Montrose Girls High School
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
- Allan Wilson High School
- Budiriro High School
- Budiriro 2 High School
- Chisipite Senior School
- Churchill Boys High
- City Academy College
- Danhiko Secondary School
- Domboramwari High Sch
- Dominican Convent High School
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins
- Eaglesvale Senior School
- Face to Face Academy
- Gateway High School
- George Stark High School
- Girls High School
- Glen Norah 1 High School
- Glen Norah 2 High School
- Glen View 1 High School
- Glen View 2 High School
- Glen View 3 High School
- Harare High School
- Harare International School
- Hatfield High School
- Highfield 2 High School
- Highfield No.2 High School
- Hillbright Science College
- Hellenic Academy
- Ilsa College
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mufakose One High
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- St John's College
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
- Biriiri High School
- Checheche Sec School
- Chibuwe High Sch
- Chibuwe Sec School
- Chimanimani Sec School
- Chinyudze Sec School
- Chipangayi High School
- Dangamvura High School
- Devuli Sec School
- Elise Gledhill Sec School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Gambe Sanyatwe Sec School
- Handina Secondary School
- Hartzell High School
- Hartzel High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marange High School
- Mt Selinda High School
- Mutare Girls High School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- St Peter's Checheche
- Troutbeck School
Mashonaland Central Province
- Bradely High School
- Centenary Secondary
- Chipadze Sec School
- Chipindura High School
- Darwin High School
- Hermann Gmeiner High School
- Howard High School
- Mazowe High School
- Nhowe Secondary School
- Waddilove High School
Mashonaland East Province
- Arcturus High School
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Chemhanza Sec School
- Cherutombo Secondary
- Chibi High School
- Chitepo Sec School
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Hurungwe Secondary School
- Kwenda Secondary School
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- Marondera High School
- Monte Cassino Secondary School
- Nagle House
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- Peterhouse Boys
- Peterhouse Girls
- St Dominics Chishawasha School
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- St Johns High School
- St Paul’s Musami
Mashonaland West Province
- Chegutu High School
- Chemukute Sec School
- Chinhoyi High School
- Chinhoyi 2 High School
- Chinhoyi High School Sda
- Dalny Mine Sec School
- Moleli High School
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- St Ignatius College
Masvingo Province
- Arch Munaki Sec School
- Chimbwembwe Sec School
- Chinembiri Sec School
- Chirichoga Sec School
- Chirumba Sec School
- Chitonhora High School
- Danhamombe High School
- Dewure Sec School
- George Chipadza Secondary School
- Goko Sec School
- Gokomere High School
- George Chipadza Secondary School
- Gutu High School
- Gwindingwi Sec School
- Hama Secondary School
- Hlezana Secondary School
- Lundi Secondary School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Mutendi high School
- Mutero Secondary School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Serima Secondary
- Silveira Secondary School
- St Antony’s High School
Matabeleland North Province
- Binga Secondary School
- Detema Secondary School
- Development Ass Hwange Secondary School
- Chilisa Secondary School
- Fatima Secondary School
- Hlangabeza Secondary School
- Hwange Secondary School
- Msthabezi Secondary School
Matabeleland South Province
- Falcon College
- Filabusi Secondary School
- Gwanda High School
- Plumtree High School
- Thekwane High School
Midlands Province
- Air Force Thornhill Sec School
- Amaveni High School
- Anderson Adventist High School
- Ascot Secondary School
- Batanai High School
- Chaplin High School
- Chegato High School
- Chingoma Sec School
- Cheziya Gokwe High Sch
- Chikwingwizha Secondary School
- Drake Secondary School
- Fletcher High School
- Funye High School
- Guineafowl High School
- Hama Secondary School
- Holy Cross Mission
- Regina Mundi Secondary School
- Shungu High School