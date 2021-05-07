Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Eveline High School]]  
 
* [[Gifford High School]]  
 
 +
* [[Hamilton High School]]
 
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
 
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
 
Line 38: Line 39:
 
* [[Glen View 2 High School]]
 
* [[Glen View 3 High School]]
 
 +
* [[Harare High School]]
 
* [[Harare International School]]
 
* [[Harare International School]]
 +
* [[Hatfield High School]]
 +
* [[Highfield 2 High School]]
 +
* [[Highfield No.2 High School]]
 
* [[Hillbright Science College]]
 
* [[Hellenic Academy]]
 
Line 62: Line 67:
 
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
* [[Gambe Sanyatwe Sec School]]  
 
 +
* [[Handina Secondary School]]
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
 +
* [[Hartzel High School]]
 
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
 
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
 
Line 80: Line 87:
 
* [[Chipindura High School]]  
 
* [[Darwin High School]]  
 
 +
* [[Hermann Gmeiner High School]]
 
* [[Howard High School]]
 
* [[Mazowe High School]]
 
Line 93: Line 101:
 
* [[Chitepo Sec School]]  
 
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
+
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
 +
* [[Hurungwe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
 
Line 136: Line 145:
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Gutu High School]]  
 
 +
* [[Gwindingwi Sec School]]
 +
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Hlezana Secondary School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
 
Line 147: Line 159:
  
 
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
 
* [[Binga Sec School]]  
+
* [[Binga Secondary School]]  
* [[Detema Sec School]]  
+
* [[Detema Secondary School]]  
* [[Development Ass Hwange Sec School]]  
+
* [[Development Ass Hwange Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Chilisa Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Fatima Secondary School]]  
 
 +
* [[Hlangabeza Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Hwange Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 
Line 157: Line 171:
 
* [[Falcon College]]
 
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]  
 
 +
* [[Gwanda High School]]
 
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
 
Line 176: Line 191:
 
* [[Guineafowl High School]]  
 
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
 
 +
* [[Holy Cross Mission]]
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Shungu High School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

