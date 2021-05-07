Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Bulawayo Adventist High School]]  
 
* [[Bulawayo High School]]
 
* [[Emakhandeni Sec School]]  
* [[Emakhandeni Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Emganwini Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Entumbane Sec School]]  
* [[Entumbane Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Founders High School]]  
 
* [[Eveline High School]]  
 
* [[Gifford High School]]  
 
* [[Hamilton High School]]
 
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
 
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
 
* [[City Academy College]]
 
* [[Danhiko Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Domboramwari High Sch]]  
* [[Domboramwari High School]]  
 
* [[Dominican Convent High School]]
 
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
 
* [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]]
 
* [[Ellis Robins]]
* [[Ellis Robins High School]]
 
* [[Eaglesvale Senior School]]
 
* [[Face to Face Academy]]
 
* [[Glen View 2 High School]]
 
* [[Glen View 3 High School]]
 
* [[Harare High School]]
 
* [[Harare International School]]
 
* [[Harare International School]]
* [[Hatfield High School]]
* [[Highfield 2 High School]]
* [[Highfield No.2 High School]]
 
* [[Hillbright Science College]]
 
* [[Hellenic Academy]]
 
==[[Manicaland Province]]==
 
==[[Manicaland Province]]==
 
* [[Biriiri High School]]  
 
* [[Checheche Sec School]]  
* [[Checheche Secondary School]]  
* [[Chibuwe High Sch]]  
* [[Chibuwe High School]]  
* [[Chibuwe Sec School]]  
* [[Chibuwe Secondary School]]  
* [[Chimanimani Sec School]]  
* [[Chimanimani Secondary School]]  
* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]  
* [[Chinyudze Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Chipangayi High School]]  
 
* [[Dangamvura High School]]  
 
* [[Devuli Sec School]]  
* [[Devuli Secondary School]]  
* [[Elise Gledhill Sec School]]  
* [[Elise Gledhill Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
* [[Gambe Sanyatwe Sec School]]  
* [[Gambe Sanyatwe Secondary School]]
* [[Handina Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
 
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
 
* [[Bradely High School]]  
 
* [[Centenary Secondary]]  
 
* [[Chipadze Sec School]]  
* [[Chipadze Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Chipindura High School]]  
 
* [[Darwin High School]]  
 
* [[Hermann Gmeiner High School]]
 
* [[Howard High School]]
 
* [[Mazowe High School]]
 
* [[Arcturus High School]]  
 
* [[Bernard Mizeki College]]
 
* [[Chemhanza Sec School]]  
* [[Chemhanza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]  
 
* [[Chibi High School]]  
 
* [[Chitepo Sec School]]  
* [[Chitepo Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Goromonzi High School
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
* [[Hurungwe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
 
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
 
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
 
* [[Chegutu High School]]  
 
* [[Chemukute Sec School]]  
* [[Chemukute Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Chinhoyi High School]]  
 
* [[Chinhoyi 2 High School]]  
 
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]  
 
* [[Dalny Mine Sec School]]  
* [[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]
 
==[[Masvingo Province]]==
 
==[[Masvingo Province]]==
* [[Arch Munaki Sec School]]  
* [[Arch Munaki Secondary School]]  
* [[Chimbwembwe Sec School]]  
* [[Chimbwembwe Secondary School]]  
* [[Chinembiri Sec School]]  
* [[Chinembiri Secondary School]]  
* [[Chirichoga Sec School]]  
* [[Chirichoga Secondary School]]  
* [[Chirumba Sec School]]  
* [[Chirumba Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Chitonhora High School]]  
 
* [[Danhamombe High School]]  
 
* [[Dewure Sec School]]  
* [[Dewure Secondary School]]  
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Goko Sec School]]  
* [[Goko Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Gutu High School]]  
 
* [[Gwindingwi Secondary School]]
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
* [[Hlezana Secondary School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mukaro High School]]
 
* [[Mutendi high School]]
* [[Mutendi High School]]
 
* [[Mutero Secondary School]]
 
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
 
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
 
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
* [[Binga Sec School]]  
* [[Binga Secondary School]]  
* [[Detema Sec School]]  
* [[Detema Secondary School]]  
* [[Development Ass Hwange Sec School]]  
* [[Development Ass Hwange Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Chilisa Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Fatima Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hlangabeza Secondary School]]
* [[Hwange Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Falcon College]]
 
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Gwanda High School]]
 
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==
* [[Air Force Thornhill Sec School]]
* [[Air Force Thornhill Secondary School]]
 
* [[Amaveni High School]]
 
* [[Anderson Adventist High School]]  
 
* [[Chaplin High School]]  
 
* [[Chegato High School]]  
 
* [[Chingoma Sec School]]  
* [[Chingoma Secondary School]]  
* [[Cheziya Gokwe High Sch]]  
* [[Cheziya Gokwe High School]]  
 
* [[Chikwingwizha Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
 
* [[Guineafowl High School]]  
 
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
 
* [[Holy Cross Mission]]
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Shungu High School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

