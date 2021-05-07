Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(22 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
* [[Bulawayo Adventist High School]]
* [[Bulawayo Adventist High School]]
* [[Bulawayo High School]]
* [[Bulawayo High School]]
|−
* [[Emakhandeni
|+
* [[Emakhandeni School]]
* [[Emganwini Secondary School]]
* [[Emganwini Secondary School]]
|−
* [[Entumbane
|+
* [[Entumbane School]]
* [[Founders High School]]
* [[Founders High School]]
* [[Eveline High School]]
* [[Eveline High School]]
* [[Gifford High School]]
* [[Gifford High School]]
|+
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
|Line 23:
|Line 24:
* [[City Academy College]]
* [[City Academy College]]
* [[Danhiko Secondary School]]
* [[Danhiko Secondary School]]
|−
* [[Domboramwari High
|+
* [[Domboramwari High ]]
* [[Dominican Convent High School]]
* [[Dominican Convent High School]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]]
|−
* [[Ellis Robins]]
|+
* [[Ellis Robins ]]
* [[Eaglesvale Senior School]]
* [[Eaglesvale Senior School]]
* [[Face to Face Academy]]
* [[Face to Face Academy]]
|Line 38:
|Line 39:
* [[Glen View 2 High School]]
* [[Glen View 2 High School]]
* [[Glen View 3 High School]]
* [[Glen View 3 High School]]
|+
* [[Harare International School]]
* [[Harare International School]]
|+
|+
|+
* [[Hillbright Science College]]
* [[Hillbright Science College]]
* [[Hellenic Academy]]
* [[Hellenic Academy]]
|Line 51:
|Line 56:
==[[Manicaland Province]]==
==[[Manicaland Province]]==
* [[Biriiri High School]]
* [[Biriiri High School]]
|−
* [[Checheche
|+
* [[Checheche School]]
|−
* [[Chibuwe High
|+
* [[Chibuwe High ]]
|−
* [[Chibuwe
|+
* [[Chibuwe School]]
|−
* [[Chimanimani
|+
* [[Chimanimani School]]
|−
* [[Chinyudze
|+
* [[Chinyudze School]]
* [[Chipangayi High School]]
* [[Chipangayi High School]]
* [[Dangamvura High School]]
* [[Dangamvura High School]]
|−
* [[Devuli
|+
* [[Devuli School]]
|−
* [[Elise Gledhill
|+
* [[Elise Gledhill School]]
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
|−
* [[Gambe Sanyatwe
|+
* [[Gambe Sanyatwe
|+
School]]
* [[Hartzell High School]]
* [[Hartzell High School]]
|+
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
|Line 77:
|Line 84:
* [[Bradely High School]]
* [[Bradely High School]]
* [[Centenary Secondary]]
* [[Centenary Secondary]]
|−
* [[Chipadze
|+
* [[Chipadze School]]
* [[Chipindura High School]]
* [[Chipindura High School]]
* [[Darwin High School]]
* [[Darwin High School]]
|+
* [[Howard High School]]
* [[Howard High School]]
* [[Mazowe High School]]
* [[Mazowe High School]]
|Line 88:
|Line 96:
* [[Arcturus High School]]
* [[Arcturus High School]]
* [[Bernard Mizeki College]]
* [[Bernard Mizeki College]]
|−
* [[Chemhanza
|+
* [[Chemhanza School]]
* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]
* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]
* [[Chibi High School]]
* [[Chibi High School]]
|−
* [[Chitepo
|+
* [[Chitepo School]]
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
|−
* [[Goromonzi High School
|+
* [[Goromonzi High School
|+
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
|Line 111:
|Line 120:
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
* [[Chegutu High School]]
* [[Chegutu High School]]
|−
* [[Chemukute
|+
* [[Chemukute School]]
* [[Chinhoyi High School]]
* [[Chinhoyi High School]]
* [[Chinhoyi 2 High School]]
* [[Chinhoyi 2 High School]]
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]
|−
* [[Dalny Mine
|+
* [[Dalny Mine School]]
* [[Moleli High School]]
* [[Moleli High School]]
* [[Msengezi High School]]
* [[Msengezi High School]]
|Line 123:
|Line 132:
==[[Masvingo Province]]==
==[[Masvingo Province]]==
|−
* [[Arch Munaki
|+
* [[Arch Munaki School]]
|−
* [[Chimbwembwe
|+
* [[Chimbwembwe School]]
|−
* [[Chinembiri
|+
* [[Chinembiri School]]
|−
* [[Chirichoga
|+
* [[Chirichoga School]]
|−
* [[Chirumba
|+
* [[Chirumba School]]
* [[Chitonhora High School]]
* [[Chitonhora High School]]
* [[Danhamombe High School]]
* [[Danhamombe High School]]
|−
* [[Dewure
|+
* [[Dewure School]]
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
|−
* [[Goko
|+
* [[Goko School]]
* [[Gokomere High School]]
* [[Gokomere High School]]
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
* [[Gutu High School]]
* [[Gutu High School]]
|+
|+
|+
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
* [[Mukaro High School]]
* [[Mukaro High School]]
|−
* [[Mutendi
|+
* [[Mutendi School]]
* [[Mutero Secondary School]]
* [[Mutero Secondary School]]
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
|Line 147:
|Line 159:
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
|−
* [[Binga
|+
* [[Binga School]]
|−
* [[Detema
|+
* [[Detema School]]
|−
* [[Development Ass Hwange
|+
* [[Development Ass Hwange School]]
* [[Chilisa Secondary School]]
* [[Chilisa Secondary School]]
* [[Fatima Secondary School]]
* [[Fatima Secondary School]]
|+
|+
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
|Line 157:
|Line 171:
* [[Falcon College]]
* [[Falcon College]]
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]
|+
* [[Plumtree High School]]
* [[Plumtree High School]]
* [[Thekwane High School]]
* [[Thekwane High School]]
==[[Midlands Province]]==
==[[Midlands Province]]==
|−
* [[Air Force Thornhill
|+
* [[Air Force Thornhill School]]
* [[Amaveni High School]]
* [[Amaveni High School]]
* [[Anderson Adventist High School]]
* [[Anderson Adventist High School]]
|Line 168:
|Line 183:
* [[Chaplin High School]]
* [[Chaplin High School]]
* [[Chegato High School]]
* [[Chegato High School]]
|−
* [[Chingoma
|+
* [[Chingoma School]]
|−
* [[Cheziya Gokwe High
|+
* [[Cheziya Gokwe High ]]
* [[Chikwingwizha Secondary School]]
* [[Chikwingwizha Secondary School]]
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
|Line 176:
|Line 191:
* [[Guineafowl High School]]
* [[Guineafowl High School]]
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
|+
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
* [[Shungu High School]]
* [[Shungu High School]]
Revision as of 06:30, 7 May 2021
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
- Bulawayo Adventist High School
- Bulawayo High School
- Emakhandeni Secondary School
- Emganwini Secondary School
- Entumbane Secondary School
- Founders High School
- Eveline High School
- Gifford High School
- Hamilton High School
- Maranatha Aventist School
- Montrose Girls High School
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
- Allan Wilson High School
- Budiriro High School
- Budiriro 2 High School
- Chisipite Senior School
- Churchill Boys High
- City Academy College
- Danhiko Secondary School
- Domboramwari High School
- Dominican Convent High School
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins High School
- Eaglesvale Senior School
- Face to Face Academy
- Gateway High School
- George Stark High School
- Girls High School
- Glen Norah 1 High School
- Glen Norah 2 High School
- Glen View 1 High School
- Glen View 2 High School
- Glen View 3 High School
- Harare High School
- Harare International School
- Hatfield High School
- Highfield 2 High School
- Highfield No.2 High School
- Hillbright Science College
- Hellenic Academy
- Ilsa College
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mufakose One High
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- St John's College
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
- Biriiri High School
- Checheche Secondary School
- Chibuwe High School
- Chibuwe Secondary School
- Chimanimani Secondary School
- Chinyudze Secondary School
- Chipangayi High School
- Dangamvura High School
- Devuli Secondary School
- Elise Gledhill Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Gambe Sanyatwe Secondary School
- Handina Secondary School
- Hartzell High School
- Hartzel High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marange High School
- Mt Selinda High School
- Mutare Girls High School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- St Peter's Checheche
- Troutbeck School
Mashonaland Central Province
- Bradely High School
- Centenary Secondary
- Chipadze Secondary School
- Chipindura High School
- Darwin High School
- Hermann Gmeiner High School
- Howard High School
- Mazowe High School
- Nhowe Secondary School
- Waddilove High School
Mashonaland East Province
- Arcturus High School
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Chemhanza Secondary School
- Cherutombo Secondary
- Chibi High School
- Chitepo Secondary School
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Hurungwe Secondary School
- Kwenda Secondary School
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- Marondera High School
- Monte Cassino Secondary School
- Nagle House
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- Peterhouse Boys
- Peterhouse Girls
- St Dominics Chishawasha School
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- St Johns High School
- St Paul’s Musami
Mashonaland West Province
- Chegutu High School
- Chemukute Secondary School
- Chinhoyi High School
- Chinhoyi 2 High School
- Chinhoyi High School Sda
- Dalny Mine Secondary School
- Moleli High School
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- St Ignatius College
Masvingo Province
- Arch Munaki Secondary School
- Chimbwembwe Secondary School
- Chinembiri Secondary School
- Chirichoga Secondary School
- Chirumba Secondary School
- Chitonhora High School
- Danhamombe High School
- Dewure Secondary School
- George Chipadza Secondary School
- Goko Secondary School
- Gokomere High School
- George Chipadza Secondary School
- Gutu High School
- Gwindingwi Secondary School
- Hama Secondary School
- Hlezana Secondary School
- Lundi Secondary School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Mutendi High School
- Mutero Secondary School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Serima Secondary
- Silveira Secondary School
- St Antony’s High School
Matabeleland North Province
- Binga Secondary School
- Detema Secondary School
- Development Ass Hwange Secondary School
- Chilisa Secondary School
- Fatima Secondary School
- Hlangabeza Secondary School
- Hwange Secondary School
- Msthabezi Secondary School
Matabeleland South Province
- Falcon College
- Filabusi Secondary School
- Gwanda High School
- Plumtree High School
- Thekwane High School
Midlands Province
- Air Force Thornhill Secondary School
- Amaveni High School
- Anderson Adventist High School
- Ascot Secondary School
- Batanai High School
- Chaplin High School
- Chegato High School
- Chingoma Secondary School
- Cheziya Gokwe High School
- Chikwingwizha Secondary School
- Drake Secondary School
- Fletcher High School
- Funye High School
- Guineafowl High School
- Hama Secondary School
- Holy Cross Mission
- Regina Mundi Secondary School
- Shungu High School