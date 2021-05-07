Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. <br/>
  
 
==Bulawayo Province (officially [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]])==
 
==Bulawayo Province (officially [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]])==
Line 13: Line 14:
 
* [[Gifford High School]]  
 
* [[Gifford High School]]  
 
* [[Hamilton High School]]  
 
* [[Hamilton High School]]  
 +
* [[Ihlathi High School]]
 +
* [[Induna Secondary School Dev Com]]
 +
* [[Inyanda Secondary School]]
 +
* [[John Tallach High School]]
 
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
 
* [[Maranatha Aventist School]]
 
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
 
* [[Montrose Girls High School]]
Line 47: Line 52:
 
* [[Hellenic Academy]]
 
* [[Hellenic Academy]]
 
* [[Ilsa College]]
 
* [[Ilsa College]]
 +
* [[Kambuzuma 2 High School]]
 
* [[Mabelreign Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mabelreign Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mufakose One High]]
 
* [[Mufakose One High]]
Line 103: Line 109:
 
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
 
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
 
* [[Hurungwe Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hurungwe Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[Kambarami Sec School]]
 +
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mandedza High School]]
 
* [[Mandedza High School]]
 
* [[Marondera High School]]
 
* [[Marondera High School]]
Line 125: Line 131:
 
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]  
 
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]  
 
* [[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Dalny Mine Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[Jameson High School]]
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]
Line 166: Line 173:
 
* [[Hlangabeza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hlangabeza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hwange Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hwange Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[Jotsholo Sec School]]
 +
* [[Kalope Sec School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
  
Line 172: Line 181:
 
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Filabusi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Gwanda High School]]  
 
* [[Gwanda High School]]  
 +
* [[J Z Moyo High School]]
 
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

