Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(13 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 148: Line 148:
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 
* [[Sakubva 1 Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Sakubva 1 Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[St Augustines Mission]]
 +
* [[St Benedict's Secondary School]]
 +
* [[St Columbas High School]]
 +
* [[St David's High School]]
 
* [[St Davids Bonda Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Davids Bonda Secondary School]]
* [[St Peter's Checheche]]
+
* [[St Joseph High School]]
 +
* [[St Peter's Checheche]] / [[St Peters Mission]]  
 
* [[Troutbeck School]]
 
* [[Troutbeck School]]
  
Line 165: Line 170:
 
* [[Mvurwi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Mvurwi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Nhowe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Nhowe Secondary School]]
 +
* [[St Phillips Magwenya]]
 
* [[Waddilove High School]]
 
* [[Waddilove High School]]
 
* [[Wadzanai High School]]
 
* [[Wadzanai High School]]
Line 192: Line 198:
 
* [[Mtoko Central Secondary]]  
 
* [[Mtoko Central Secondary]]  
 
* [[Nagle House]]
 
* [[Nagle House]]
* [[Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school]]
+
* [[Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Girls]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Girls]]
*  
+
* [[St Clares Mangwebde Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Dominics Chishawasha School]]
 
* [[St Dominics Chishawasha School]]
 
* [[St Francis of Assisi High School]]
 
* [[St Francis of Assisi High School]]
 
* [[St Johns High School]]
 
* [[St Johns High School]]
 +
* [[St Mary's Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Paul’s Musami]]
 
* [[St Paul’s Musami]]
 
* [[T C Hardy High School]]  
 
* [[T C Hardy High School]]  
Line 224: Line 231:
 
* [[Murambwa Secondary School]]
 
* [[Murambwa Secondary School]]
 
* [[Sandringham Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Sandringham Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[Sanyati Baptist High School]]
 
* [[Sanyati Baptist Secondary School]]
 
* [[Sanyati Baptist Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Saruwe Secondary School]]
 +
* [[St Erics Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Francis Xavier’s Kutama]]
 
* [[St Francis Xavier’s Kutama]]
 +
* [[St Francis Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Ignatius College]]
 
* [[St Ignatius College]]
 
* [[Vimbai Secondary School]]
 
* [[Vimbai Secondary School]]
Line 288: Line 299:
 
* [[Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School]]  
 
* [[Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School]]  
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Mkhosana Adventist School]]
 +
* [[Somvubu Secondary School]]
 
* [[Tsholotsho High School]]  
 
* [[Tsholotsho High School]]  
 
* [[Wankie Secondary School]]
 
* [[Wankie Secondary School]]
Line 303: Line 316:
 
* [[Sacred Heart High School]]  
 
* [[Sacred Heart High School]]  
 
* [[Shashane Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Shashane Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[Sikhoveni Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Mary's Secondary School]]  
 
* [[St Mary's Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
Line 340: Line 354:
 
* [[Senga Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Senga Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Shungu High School]]
 
* [[Shungu High School]]
 +
* [[Shurugwi 2 Secondary School]]
 
* [[Thornhill High School]]  
 
* [[Thornhill High School]]  
 
* [[Zesa Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Zesa Secondary School]]  

Revision as of 19:15, 12 May 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

<ref name="Midlands Province - Secondary Schools"> Midlands Province - Secondary Schools, Midlands Province - Secondary Schools, Retrieved: May 2021

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=104069"