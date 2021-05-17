Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

Line 29: Line 29:
 
* [[Msiteli Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msiteli Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mzilikazi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mzilikazi Secondary School]]
 
+
* [[Njube High School Sda]]
 +
* [[Njube Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nketa Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nkulumane High School]]
 +
* [[Northlea High School]]
 
* [[Petra High School]]  
 
* [[Petra High School]]  
 
* [[Pumula Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Pumula Secondary School]]  
Line 153: Line 157:
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mutema High School]]  
 
* [[Mutema High School]]  
 +
* [[Nhedziwa Secondary School]]
 
* [[Nyanga High School]]
 
* [[Nyanga High School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
Line 244: Line 249:
 
* [[Munyaradzi Secondary]]
 
* [[Munyaradzi Secondary]]
 
* [[Murambwa Secondary School]]
 
* [[Murambwa Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nemakonde Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nyabira Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nhowe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Pfupajena Secondary]]  
 
* [[Pfupajena Secondary]]  
 
* [[Raffingora Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Raffingora Secondary School]]  
Line 289: Line 297:
 
* [[Mutero Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Mutero Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Mwenezi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Mwenezi Secondary School]]  
 +
* [[Ndarama Secondary School]]
 
* [[Pamushana High School]]  
 
* [[Pamushana High School]]  
 
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
 
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
Line 322: Line 331:
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mkhosana Adventist School]]  
 
* [[Mkhosana Adventist School]]  
 +
* [[Ndlovu Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nhlahla Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nkayi Rural Secondary School]]
 
* [[Somvubu Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Somvubu Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Tsholotsho High School]]  
 
* [[Tsholotsho High School]]  
Line 335: Line 347:
 
* [[Minda High School]]  
 
* [[Minda High School]]  
 
* [[Mzingwane High School]]  
 
* [[Mzingwane High School]]  
 +
* [[Ngundu Govt Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Ngundu Halt Secondary School]]
 
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Sacred Heart High School]]  
 
* [[Sacred Heart High School]]  
Line 374: Line 388:
 
* [[Mkoba No 3 Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mkoba No 3 Secondary School]]
 
* [[Nashville High School]]  
 
* [[Nashville High School]]  
 +
* [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Njelele Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Nkululeko High School]]
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Rutendo Government Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Rutendo Government Secondary School]]  

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

