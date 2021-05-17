Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Nyanga High School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 
* [[Nyamauru High School]]
* [[Nyamauru Secondary School]]
 
* [[Odzi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Rukweza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Nagle House]]
 
* [[Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School]]
 
* [[Nyameni High School]]
* [[Nyamuzuwe High School]]
 
* [[Rakodzi High School S.D.A]]  
 
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]
 
* [[Mwenezi Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Ndarama Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Nyaningwe Secondary School]]
* [[Nyazura Adventist High School]]
 
* [[Pamushana High School]]  
 
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
 
* [[Nhlahla Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Nkayi Rural Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Nyamandlovu Secondary School]]
 
* [[Somvubu Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Tsholotsho High School]]  
 
Latest revision as of 12:14, 17 May 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

<ref name="Midlands Province - Secondary Schools"> Midlands Province - Secondary Schools, Midlands Province - Secondary Schools, Retrieved: May 2021

