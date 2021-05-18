Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Induna Secondary School Dev Com]]  
 
* [[Inyanda Secondary School]]  
 
* [[John Tallach High School]]
 
 
* [[Lobengula Secondary School]]
 
* [[Luveve High School]]  
 
Line 327: Line 326:
 
* [[Hlangabeza Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Hwange Secondary School]]  
 
* [[John Tallach High School]]
 
* [[Jotsholo Sec School]]  
 
* [[Kalope Sec School]]  
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

<ref name="Midlands Province - Secondary Schools"> Midlands Province - Secondary Schools, Midlands Province - Secondary Schools, Retrieved: May 2021

