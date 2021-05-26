Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Shashane Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Sikhoveni Secondary School]]  
* [[St Mary's Secondary School]]  
* [[St Mary's Secondary School]] (Beitbridge)
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
 
* [[Vhembe Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Vhembe Secondary School]]  

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

