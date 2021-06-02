Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
 
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
 
==[[Matabeleland North Province]]==
[[File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf|thumb|Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools]]
See [[File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf|thumb|Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools]]
 
* [[Binga Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Binga Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Detema Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Detema Secondary School]]  
==[[Midlands Province]]==
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==
 
See [[File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf|thumb|Contact details of Midlands High Schools]]
 
See [[File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf|thumb|Contact details of Midlands High Schools]]
 
<ref name="Midlands Province - Secondary Schools"> [http://mopse.co.zw/sites/default/files/public/Midlands%20Province%20-%20Secondary%20Schools  Midlands Province - Secondary Schools], ''Midlands Province - Secondary Schools'', Retrieved: May 2021''
 
  
 
* [[Air Force Thornhill Secondary School]]
 
* [[Air Force Thornhill Secondary School]]

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

See File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

