Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress. <br/>
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. We know the list is contorted and incomplete as yet. Please assist with any corrections, updates and more information contact hello@pindula.com. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. We know the list is contorted and incomplete as yet. Please assist with any corrections, updates and more information contact hello@pindula.com.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

See File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

