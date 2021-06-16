Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

* [[Danhamombe High School]]  
 
* [[Dewure Secondary School]]  
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
 
 
* [[Goko Secondary School]]  
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Fletcher High School]]
 
* [[Funye High School]]  
 
* [[George Chipadza Secondary School]]
 
* [[Guineafowl High School]]  
 
* [[Holy Cross Mission]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. We know the list is contorted and incomplete as yet. Please assist with any corrections, updates and more information contact hello@pindula.com.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

See File:Bulawayo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

See File:Harare Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

Manicaland Province

See File:Manicaland Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

Mashonaland Central Province

See File:Mashonaland Central Secondary Schools.pdf

Mashonaland East Province

See File:Mashonaland East - Secondary Schools.pdf

Mashonaland West Province

See File:Mashonaland West - Secondary Schools.pdf

Masvingo Province

See File:Masvingo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

Matabeleland North Province

See File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf

Matabeleland South Province

See File:Matebeleland South - Secondary Schools.pdf

Midlands Province

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

