Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

High Schools Of Zimbabwe
Latest revision as of 12:54, 22 July 2021
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. We know the list is contorted and incomplete as yet. Please assist with any corrections, updates and more information contact hello@pindula.com.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
See File:Bulawayo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Bulawayo Adventist High School
- Bulawayo High School
- Emakhandeni Secondary School
- Emganwini Secondary School
- Entumbane Secondary School
- Founders High School
- Eveline High School
- Gifford High School
- Hamilton High School
- Ihlathi High School
- Induna Secondary School Dev Com
- Inyanda Secondary School
- Lobengula Secondary School
- Luveve High School
- Mandwandwe Secondary School
- Maranatha Aventist School
- Masotsha Secondary School
- Milton High School
- Mncumbatha Secondary School
- Montrose Girls High School
- Mpopoma High School Dev Ass
- Msiteli Secondary School
- Mzilikazi Secondary School
- Njube High School Sda
- Njube Secondary School
- Nketa Secondary School
- Nkulumane High School
- Northlea High School
- Petra High School
- Pumula Secondary School
- Pumula South Secondary School
- Sobukazi High School
- Sikhulile Secondary School
- Sizane High School Sdc Office
- Sizane Secondary Secondary
- Sobukhazi Secondary School
- Solusi Adventist Secondary School
- St Bernard's Mission
- St Columba's High School (Bulawayo)
- Townsend High School
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
See File:Harare Province - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Allan Wilson High School
- Budiriro High School
- Budiriro 2 High School
- Chisipite Senior School
- Churchill Boys High
- City Academy College
- Danhiko Secondary School
- Domboramwari High School
- Dominican Convent High School
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins High School
- Eaglesvale Senior School
- Face to Face Academy
- Gateway High School
- George Stark High School
- Girls High School
- Glen Norah 1 High School
- Glen Norah 2 High School
- Glen View 1 High School
- Glen View 2 High School
- Glen View 3 High School
- Harare High School
- Harare International School
- Hatfield High School
- Highfield 2 High School
- Highfield No.2 High School
- Hillbright Science College
- Hellenic Academy
- Ilsa College
- Kambuzuma 2 High School
- Kuwadzana 2 High School
- Kuwadzana 2 High School
- Kuwadzana 3 High School
- Kwayedza Secondary School
- Living Waters High School
- Lord Malvern Secondary School
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mabvuku High School
- Magama Secondary School
- Mandedza Secondary School
- Manyame Secondary School
- Marlborough High School
- Mbare High School
- Mbare Secondary School
- Morgan High School
- Mt Pleasant High School
- Mufakose 1 High School
- Mufakose 2 High School
- Mufakose 3 High School
- Mufakose Mhuriimwe Secondary School
- Muguta Secondary School
- Mukai Secondary School
- Oriel Girl's High School
- Pinewood High School
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- Ridgeview High School
- Roosevelt Girls High School
- Seke 1 Secondary School
- Seke 2 High School
- Seke 3 High School
- Seke 5 High School
- Seke 6 High School
- Seke Mhuriimwe High School
- Seke Secondary School
- St Dominics Chishawasha School
- St Ignatius College
- St John's High School
- St Joseph's School
- St. Peters Secondary School
- St John's College
- Tafara 1 High School
- Taal-net Eastview Taal-Net Group of Schools
- Vainona High School
- Warren Park High School
- Westridge High School
- Zengeza Secondary School
- Zengeza 2 High School
- Zengeza 3 High School
- Zengeza 4 High School
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
See File:Manicaland Province - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Biriiri High School
- Checheche Secondary School
- Chibuwe High School
- Chibuwe Secondary School
- Chimanimani Secondary School
- Chinyudze Secondary School
- Chipangayi High School
- Dangamvura High School
- Devuli Secondary School
- Elise Gledhill Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Gambe Sanyatwe Secondary School
- Goko Secondary School
- Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape
- Handina Secondary School
- Hartzell High School
- Hartzel High School
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Mamunyadza High School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marange High School
- Mavhudzi Secondary School
- Mount Carmelsec School
- Mt Selinda High School
- Musani Secondary School
- Mutambara High School
- Mutare Boys High School
- Mutare Girls High School
- Mutema High School
- Nhedziwa Secondary School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist High School (Nyazura Adventist School)
- Nyamauru High School
- Nyamauru Secondary School
- Odzi Secondary School
- Rukweza Secondary School
- Ruwombwe Secondary School
- Sakubva 1 Secondary School (Dangwe)
- Sakubva 2 Secondary School (Rushingo High School)
- St Augustine's High School (Penhalonga)
- St Benedict's Secondary School
- St Columba's High School (Honde Valley)
- St David's High School (Juliasdale)
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School (Girls High School)
- St Joseph High School (Mutare)
- St Joseph High School (Rusape)
- St Peter's Checheche
- Troutbeck School
Mashonaland Central Province
See File:Mashonaland Central Secondary Schools.pdf
- Bradley High School
- Centenary Secondary School
- Chipadze Secondary School
- Chipindura High School
- Darwin High School
- Hermann Gmeiner High School (SOS Hermann Gmeiner High School)
- Howard High School
- Mazowe High School
- Mbari Secondary School
- Mvurwi Secondary School
- Ruya High School (Ruya Adventist High School)
- Taal-net Glendale Taal-Net Group of Schools
- St Philips Magwenya (Magwenya Secondary School)
- Wadzanai High School
Mashonaland East Province
See File:Mashonaland East - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Arcturus High School
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Chemhanza Secondary School
- Cherutombo Secondary School
- Chitepo Secondary School
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Hurungwe Secondary School
- Kambarami Secondary School
- Kwenda Secondary School
- Liebenberg High School
- Madzivire Range High School
- Mandedza High School
- Marondera High School
- Matsine Secondary School
- Mhondoro Secondary School
- Monte Cassino Secondary School
- Mutoko Central Secondary School
- Nagle House
- Nhowe Secondary School
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School
- Nyameni High School
- Nyamuzuwe High School
- Peterhouse Boys
- Peterhouse Girls
- Rakodzi High School
- St Benedicts High School (Macheke)
- St Clares Mangwebde Secondary School
- St Dominics Chishawasha School
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- St Ignatius College
- St Johns High School ((Chikwakwa)
- St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza)
- St Paul’s Musami
- T C Hardy High School
- Theydon Secondary School
- Waddilove High School
- Wedza Government High School
Mashonaland West Province
See File:Mashonaland West - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Chegutu High School
- Chemukute Secondary School
- Chinhoyi High School
- Chinhoyi 2 High School
- Dalny Mine Secondary School
- Jameson High School
- Kutama College (St Francis Xavier’s Kutama)
- Kuwadzana High School (Banket)
- Kuwadzana Secondary School (Kadoma)
- Maringove Secondary School
- Masiyarwa Secondary School
- Mhangura Secondary School
- Moleli High School
- Msengezi High School
- Mutorashanga High School
- Munyaradzi Secondary School
- Murambwa Secondary School
- Nemakonde Secondary School
- Nyabira Secondary School
- Pfupajena Secondary School
- Raffingora Secondary School
- Richmond Secondary School
- Ridziwi High School
- Sandringham Secondary School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School / Sanyati Baptist High School
- Saruwe Secondary School
- St Erics Secondary School
- St Francis Secondary School
- Vimbai Secondary School
Masvingo Province
See File:Masvingo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Arch Munaki Secondary School
- Chibi High School
- Chimbwembwe Secondary School
- Chinembiri Secondary School
- Chirichoga Secondary School
- Chirumba Secondary School
- Chitonhora High School
- Danhamombe High School
- Dewure Secondary School
- Gokomere High School
- George Chipadza Secondary School
- Gutu High School
- Gwindingwi Secondary School
- Hama Secondary School
- Hlezana Secondary School
- Kushinga Secondary School Chivi District.
- Kushinga Secondary School Masvingo District.
- Lundi Secondary School (Lundi Christian High School)
- Mashava Secondary School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mazambara Secondary School
- Morgenster High School
- Mpandawana Secondary School
- Mucheke High School
- Mukaro High School
- Mutendi High School
- Mutero Secondary School
- Mwenezi Secondary School
- Ndarama Secondary School
- Nyabata Secondary School
- Nyaningwe Secondary School
- Pamushana Secondary School (Pamushana High School)
- Rudhanda Secondary School
- Rufaro Secondary School
- Rupare High School
- Sacred Heart High( Rutenga High) School
- Serima Secondary School
- Silveira Secondary School
- St Antony’s High School (St Anthony's Musiso High)
- Temeraire Secondary School
- Victoria High School
- Zaka High School
- Zimuto High School
- Zvamapere Secondary School
Matabeleland North Province
See File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Binga Secondary School
- Detema Secondary School
- Chilisa Secondary School
- Fatima Secondary School
- Hlangabeza Secondary School
- Hwange Secondary School
- John Tallach High School
- Jotsholo Secondary School
- Kalope Secondary School
- Mabhikwa Secondary School
- Manjolo Secondary School
- Mavela Secondary School
- Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School
- Mkhosana Adventist School (Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School)
- Ndlovu Secondary School
- Nhlahla Secondary School
- Nkayi Rural Secondary School
- Nyamandlovu Secondary School
- Somvubu Secondary School
- Tsholotsho High School
- Wankie Secondary School
Matabeleland South Province
See File:Matebeleland South - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Chiwanza Secondary School
- Falcon College
- Filabusi Secondary School
- Gwanda High School (Gwanda)
- J Z Moyo High School
- Mawabeni Secondary School
- Minda High School
- Msthabezi Secondary School (Gwanda)
- Mzingwane High School
- Ngundu Government Secondary School
- Ngundu Halt Secondary School
- Plumtree High School
- Sacred Heart High School Esigodini.
- Shashane Secondary School (Adventist), Kezi.
- Sikhoveni Secondary School
- St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge)
- Thekwane High School
- Vhembe Secondary School
- Whitewater Secondary School
Midlands Province
See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf
- Air Force Thornhill Secondary School
- Amaveni High School
- Anderson Adventist High School
- Ascot Secondary School
- Batanai High School
- Chaplin High School
- Chegato High School
- Chingoma Secondary School
- Cheziya Gokwe High School
- Chikwingwizha Secondary School
- Drake Secondary School
- Fletcher High School
- Funye High School
- George Chipadza Secondary School
- Guineafowl High School
- Holy Cross Mission
- Kwekwe High School
- Loreto High School
- Lower Gwelo Adventist High
- Lower Gweru Secondary School
- Mambo Secondary School
- Mandava High School
- Manunure Secondary School
- Matinunura High School
- Mbizo High School
- Mkoba Secondary School
- Mkoba No 3 Secondary School
- Nashville High School
- Nembudziya Government Secondary School
- Njelele Secondary School
- Nkululeko High School
- Regina Mundi Secondary School
- Rutendo Government Secondary School
- Sacred Heart High School (Gweru)
- Senga Secondary School
- Shungu High School
- Shurugwi 2 Secondary School
- Thornhill High School
- Zesa Secondary School
- Zvishavane Secondary School