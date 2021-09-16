Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. We know the list is contorted and incomplete as yet. Please assist with any corrections, updates and more information contact hello@pindula.com.



See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



See File:Bulawayo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Harare Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Manicaland Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Mashonaland Central Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Mashonaland East - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Mashonaland West - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Masvingo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Matebeleland South - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf