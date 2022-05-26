Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. We know the list is contorted. Please assist with any corrections, updates and more information contact hello@pindula.com.



See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



See File:Bulawayo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Harare Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Manicaland Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Mashonaland Central Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Mashonaland East - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Mashonaland West - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Masvingo Province - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Matebeleland North - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Matebeleland South - Secondary Schools.pdf

See File:Midlands Province - Secondary Schools.pdf