Schools Harare Metropolitan Province
'''Highfield 1 High School''' is in [[Highfield]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It was established in '''1961'''.
[[File:Highfield 1 High School.jpg|thumb|Highfield 1 High School badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' 4084 Burombo Rd, [[Highfield]].  <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04-620054, +263 4 662 421. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' info@highfieldhigh1sch.ac.zw <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.highfieldhigh1.co.zw/ <br/>
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
'''Highfield 1 High School''' was established in '''1961'''.
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.  
Highfield High 1 former students - https://www.facebook.com/Highfield-High-1-former-students-125230900899314/
 +
 
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Highfield 1 High School is in Highfield, Harare Metropolitan Province. It was established in 1961.

Highfield 1 High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 4084 Burombo Rd, Highfield.
Telephone: 04-620054, +263 4 662 421.
Cell:
Email: info@highfieldhigh1sch.ac.zw
Web: http://www.highfieldhigh1.co.zw/

History

Highfield 1 High School was established in 1961.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Highfield High 1 former students - https://www.facebook.com/Highfield-High-1-former-students-125230900899314/


Other information

Further Reading

