[[Harare Metropolitan Province
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
(September 2021) <br/>
Address: <br/>
Address:<br/>
Telephone: <br/>
Telephone:<br/>
Cell: <br/>
Cell:<br/>
Email: <br/>
Email:<br/>
Web: <br/>
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
==Associations==
==Associations==
==Other information==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Highfield 1 High School is in Highfield, Harare Metropolitan Province. It was established in 1961.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 4084 Burombo Rd, Highfield.
Telephone: 04-620054, +263 4 662 421.
Cell:
Email: info@highfieldhigh1sch.ac.zw
Web: http://www.highfieldhigh1.co.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Highfield 1 High School was established in 1961.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Highfield High 1 former students - https://www.facebook.com/Highfield-High-1-former-students-125230900899314/