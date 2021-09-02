Famous names associated with the school .

'''Highfield 1 High School''' was established in '''1961'''.

'''Highfield 1 High School''' is in [[Highfield]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province ]]. It was established in '''1961'''.

Highfield 1 High School badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 4084 Burombo Rd, Highfield.

Telephone: 04-620054, +263 4 662 421.

Cell:

Email: info@highfieldhigh1sch.ac.zw

Web: http://www.highfieldhigh1.co.zw/



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Highfield High 1 former students - https://www.facebook.com/Highfield-High-1-former-students-125230900899314/





Other information