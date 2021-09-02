Difference between revisions of "Highfield 2 High School"
Latest revision as of 06:30, 2 September 2021
Highfield 2 High School is in Highfield, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 8674 Mangwende, PO Box HD92, Highfield, Harare.
Telephone: 04661162, 042912793, 661162.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Highfield-2-High-School-535654280249968/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.