Difference between revisions of "Highlanders Football Club"



Highlanders Football Club popularly known as Bosso is one of the oldest football clubs in Zimbabwe which was formed in 1926 and is based in Bulawayo.Its current coach is Mark Harrison after parting ways with their Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh and Barbourfields Stadium is the home ground of the team. The team has so far won 9 Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, 6 independence trophies and it has also played in the CAF Champions League. In 2013, the team won the Mbada Diamonds Cup.

Formation and Expansion of the Club

The club was formed in 1926 by Albert and Rhodes, who were King Lobengula's grandchildren.[1] It was initially called Lions Football Club and in 1936, it was renamed to Matebeleland Highlanders Football Club (MHFC).[1] In 1963, almost all players of the team defected to join the newly formed Cobras Football Club.[2] This had a negative impact on MHFC which was almost paralysed. Edward Dlamini worked tireless to assist the team from sinking.[2] The club was able to make an impact in the next three years.

In 1966 the team was attested in the Rhodesian National Football League (RNFL) and left the league in 1976.[1] Contrary to this, it has also been stated that between 1964 and 1968, the team was playing in the Bulawayo African Football Association and not in the RNFL.[2] It has was reported that the RNFL was biased hence African teams were not part of the RNFL. In 1970, MHFC had joined the Super League.[1]

In 1975, the prefix 'Matebeleland' was dropped and the former MHFC was now simply known as Highlanders Football Club (HFC). Joshua Nkomo who was the then leader of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) always made scathing attacks towards the use of tribal names by football teams.[2] The renaming of HFC from MHFC was a response to Nkomo's stance.

Executive Management

President -

Chief Executive Officer -

Chairman - Johnfat Sibanda

Vice Chairman - Fiso Siziba

Secretary General - Morgen Dube

Treasurer - Busani Mthombeni

Committee Member - Mgcini Mafu

2021 Squad

Reward Muza (#25) GK

Ariel Sibanda (#1) GK

Raphael Pitisi (GK)

Crispen Ncube (#35)

Mbongeni Ndlovu (#33)

Andrew Tandi (#4)

Andrew Mbeba (#18)

Nqobizitha Masuku (#15)

Adrian Silla (#19)

Devine Mhindirira (#8)

Godfrey Makaruse (#17)

Ray Lunga (#11)

Washington Navaya (#36)

Reward Muza (#16)

Caldwell Gawaza (#31)

Charlton Siamalonga (#27)

Bukhosi Sibanda (#10)

Muziwakhe Dlamini (#7)

Toto Banda (#23)

Mthabisi Ncube (#77)

Honours

Winners of the RNFL in 1958 and 1975 Chibuku Trophy Winners (1980) Heroes Cup Champions (1980) 7 times winners of the PSL (1990, 1993, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2006) Mbada Diamond Cup (2013) Chibuku Super Cup Winners (2019) Castle Lager Challenge Cup Finalists (2020)

CAF Champions Appearances

CAF Cup Winners'

1986 1987 1992

African Cup Of Champions Club

1991 1994

CAF Confederations Cup

2008 2011

CAF Champions League

2000 2001 2002 2003 2007[1]

Former Managers

Greatest Players who played for Bosso

Current Coach

Mandla Mpofu

Assistant Coaches Bekithemba Ndlovu Tembo Chuma Julius Ndlovu (Goalkeepers' Coach)

Team Manager Emmet Ndlovu

Highlanders announced a three-year partnership with new technical sponsor, England-based sportswear provider On the Ball (OTB) worth US$300,000. Bosso, who parted ways with sportswear manufacturer Roar, announced the arrival of OTB as their new sponsor at a colourful ceremony at a Bulawayo hotel on 26 November 2020. Bosso got four sets of playing kit, a short and long-sleeved traditional zebra-striped shirt, which they can alternate with black or white shorts, as well as an all-black and all-white playing kit.

The deal also includes four sets of training kit made up of neon, orange, red and peppermint green, accompanied by black shorts.[3]

Bosso head to head with DeMbare

02.11.2019 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

16.06.2019 Highlanders FC 1-0 Dynamos FC

09.09.2018 Highlanders FC 3-0 Dynamos FC

02.04.2018 Dynamos FC 0-1 Highlanders

10.09.2017 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

14.05.2017 Highlanders FC 0-3 W.O Dynamos FC

11.09.2016 Highlanders FC 2-1 Dynamos FC

28.05.2016 Dynamos FC 0-2 Highlanders FC

26.07.2015 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

28.06.2015 Dynamos FC 3-2 Highlanders FC

09.08.2014 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

22.06.2014 Dynamos FC 1-0 Highlanders FC

27.10.2013 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

21.04.2013 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

28.10.2012 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

22.07.2012 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

25.04.2011 Highlanders FC 0-0 Dynamos FC

26.09.2010 Highlanders FC 0-3 Dynamos FC

28.04.2010 Dynamos FC 1-0 Highlanders FC

08.11.2009 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

26.04.2009 Dynamos FC 4-0 Highlanders FC

02.11.2008 Dynamos FC 1-1 Highlanders FC

13.07.2008 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

11.11.2007 Dynamos FC 0-0 Highlanders FC

06.04.2007 Highlanders FC 1-2 Dynamos FC

30.07.2006 Highlanders FC 2-0 Dynamos FC

02.07.2006 Dynamos FC 0-1 Highlanders FC

17.07.2005 Highlanders FC 1-1 Dynamos FC

10.07.2005 Dynamos FC 0-0 Highlanders FC

21.11.2004 Dynamos FC 0-1 Highlanders FC

30.05.2004 Highlanders FC 2-1 Dynamos FC

14.09.2003 Dynamos FC2 -0 Highlanders FC

24.08.2003 Highlanders FC 0-3 Dynamos FC

28.07.2002 Highlanders FC 0-1 Dynamos FC

31.03.2002 Dynamos FC 0-0 Highlanders FC[4]





Prominent Players

Bruce Grobbelaar, Dumisani Ngulube, Peter Ndlovu, Adam Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu, Willard Khumalo, Master Masiku, Rahman Gumbo, Lawrence Phiri.

The Firing of Players

Former Highlanders Coach Bongani Mafu is said to have fired seven players which included the likes of Mthulisi Maphosa for cases of alleged indiscipline after it emerged that Maphosa had beaten up his girlfriend together with her alleged lover.[5] Other players that were also said to have been fired included Joel “Josta” Ngodzo, Dumisani “Fazo” Ndlovu, Njabulo “Tshiki” Ncube, Hillary Madzivanyika, Tapiwa Dephistara and goalkeeper Njabulo “Popo” Nyoni. Club CEO Ndumiso Gumede was reported to have confirmed the firing of Mthulisi Maphosa but not of the other six. Maphosa was also said to have been summoned by the club's disciplinary body for his wayward behaviour but the hearing failed to progress after Maphosa had argued that Highlanders had no jurisdiction summoning him for hearing since they had already fired him.

