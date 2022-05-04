Hillary Gardee was the daughter of South African politician and attorney Godrich Gardee. She went missing from the Nelspruit CBD on 29 April 2022 in the afternoon before her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside of the city, on 4 April 2022.

Death/Murder

She was last seen alive at around 5:30pm on 29 April 2022 when she was with her three-year-old adopted daughter. After she failed to return home over the weekend, her family reported her missing. Her daughter was found unharmed. Police said she had sustained injuries to her head and that a murder case had been opened.[1]