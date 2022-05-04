Pindula

'''Hillary Gardee''' was the daughter of South African politician and attorney [[Godrich Gardee]]. She went missing from the Nelspruit CBD on 29 April 2022 in the afternoon before her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside of the city, on 4 April 2022.
 
'''Hillary Gardee''' was the daughter of South African politician and attorney [[Godrich Gardee]]. She went missing from the Nelspruit CBD on 29 April 2022 in the afternoon before her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside of the city, on 4 April 2022.
  
[[Category:South Africa]]
 
[[Category:South Africa]]

Hillary Gardee
Hillary Gardee Biography
Born1994
Lagos, Nigeria
Spouse(s)Godrich Gardee
Children1


Hillary Gardee was the daughter of South African politician and attorney Godrich Gardee. She went missing from the Nelspruit CBD on 29 April 2022 in the afternoon before her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside of the city, on 4 April 2022.

Background

Hillary Gardee was Godrich Gardee's firstborn daughter, born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1994.[1]

Children

Gardee had an adopted child who was with her when she went missing. The child returned home before Hillary Gardee's body was found.[2]

Education

She was a student at the University of South Africa where she was studying for a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology.[1]

Death/Murder

Hillary Gardee went missing from the Nelspruit CBD on 29 April 2022 in the afternoon before her body was found near Mbombela. on 4 April 2022.

She was last seen alive at around 5:30pm on 29 April 2022 at Nelspruit Plaza Super Spar when she was with her three-year-old adopted daughter. After she failed to return home over the weekend, her family reported her missing. Her daughter was found unharmed. Police said she had sustained injuries to her head and that a murder case had been opened.[3]

Mpumalanga police were called by some residents on their way to work, informing them they had found the body of a woman. Upon their arrival, they found the body of a lady and it has now been identified by her family as Hillary Gardee, who was reported missing. She was still wearing the clothes that were reportedly indicated that she was wearing during her disappearance.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Canny Maphanga, UPDATE | Cele visits scene where Hillary Gardee's body was found, meets with her family, News24, Published: May 3, 2022, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
  2. Malibongwe Dayimani, Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary, 28, goes missing in Mpumalanga — family fears for her safety, News24, Published: May 2, 2022, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
  3. INVESTIGATIONS UNDER WAY INTO THE MURDER OF HILLARY GARDEE, EWN, Published: May 4, 2022, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
