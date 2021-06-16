In 2019, the two were on a vacation in Singapore.<ref name="iH">Sharon Chirisa, [https://iharare.com/robert-mugabe-jnrs-new-girlfriend/ PICS: Robert Mugabe Jnr’s New Girlfriend…..Meet The Next Mai Mugabe], ''iHarare'', Published: November 28, 2019, Retrieved: June 16, 2021</ref>

Hillary Makaya dated [[Robert Mugabe Junior]]. It is not clear if the two are still together.

Hillary comes from a modelling family as her aunt Connie was the first black beauty pageant queen in Zimbabwe and her cousin Catherine the Olympian athlete was also Miss Zimbabwe in 2014. She has won more than 5 beauty pageants in Zimbabwe from Miss Teen to Miss InterContinental.

Hillary Makaya is a multi-award winning Zimbabwean teenage model based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Background

Relationship With Robert Mugabe Junior

In 2019, the two were on a vacation in Singapore.[1]

Career

She started as a runway model at Top Model Zimbabwe Agency for a year and eventually entered her first pageant, Miss Interact Zimbabwe, which was for teens and won. This motivated her to keep on taking part in different pageants. She also participated in several pageants and managed to scoop titles as Miss Teen World Heritage 2016-2017 and Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe 2017-2018.[2]

Awards

She was Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental beauty pageant trophies in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Picture Gallery

Socialites Hillary Makaya & Robert Mugabe Jnr.

Hillary Makaya 2016 Winner - Miss Teen Heritage International