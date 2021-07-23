| birth_name = Hillary Makaya <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Hillary Makaya is a multi-award winning Zimbabwean model based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Background

Hillary comes from a modelling family as her aunt Connie Makaya was the first black beauty pageant queen in Zimbabwe and her cousin Catherine Makaya the Olympian athlete was also Miss Zimbabwe in 2014. She has won more than 5 beauty pageants in Zimbabwe from Miss Teen to Miss InterContinental.

Relationship With Robert Mugabe Junior

Hillary Makaya dated Robert Mugabe Junior. It is not clear if the two are still together.

In 2019, the two were on a vacation in Singapore.[1]

Career

She started as a runway model at Top Model Zimbabwe Agency for a year and eventually entered her first pageant, Miss Interact Zimbabwe, which was for teens and won. This motivated her to keep on taking part in different pageants. She also participated in several pageants and managed to scoop titles as Miss Teen World Heritage 2016-2017 and Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe 2017-2018.[2]

She made a cameo appearance in Takura's video for the song Can’t Get Over You.[3]

Businesses

MKY

MKY which is the shortcut for her surname is a beauty care brand by Hillary Makaya. In June 2021, The Herald reported that Makaya had ventured into beauty care products and was set to conclude a deal with a manufacturer to sell her merchandise. Makaya said she had also established links in Dubai, United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana among other countries where the merchandise would be sold.[3]

Awards

She was Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental beauty pageant trophies in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Enzo Ishall Song

On 16 June 2021, Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall released a song titled Hillary Makaya. In the song, Enzo Ishall was saying he is in love with Hillary Makaya and was wooing her. Listen to the song below:

