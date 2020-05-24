Difference between revisions of "Hillary Makaya"
Latest revision as of 12:26, 24 May 2020
|Hillary Makaya
Hillary Makaya
|Born
|Hillary Makaya
April 27, 1999
Harare
|Residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Occupation
|Fashion Model
|Known for
|Model, Socialite, Entrepreneur
|Notable work
|Modelling
|Partner(s)
|(boyfriend) Robert Mugabe Junior
|Awards
|Miss Teen Heritage International, Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe