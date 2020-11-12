Difference between revisions of "Hillary Makaya"
|
m
|
m (→Awards)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Hillary Makaya <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_name = Hillary Makaya <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |||}}
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 28:
|Line 28:
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| citizenship =
| citizenship =
|−
| education =
|+
| education =
| alma_mater =
| alma_mater =
| occupation = Fashion Model
| occupation = Fashion Model
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[File:Hillary Makaya & Junior .jpg|thumb|Socialites Hillary Makaya & Robert Mugabe Jnr.]]
[[File:Hillary Makaya & Junior .jpg|thumb|Socialites Hillary Makaya & Robert Mugabe Jnr.]]
[[File:Hillary Makaya Miss Teen Heritage International 2016.jpg|thumb|Hillary Makaya 2016 Winner - Miss Teen Heritage International]]
[[File:Hillary Makaya Miss Teen Heritage International 2016.jpg|thumb|Hillary Makaya 2016 Winner - Miss Teen Heritage International]]
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Models]]
[[Category:Models]]
[[Category:Socialite]]
[[Category:Socialite]]
Latest revision as of 07:59, 12 November 2020
|Hillary Makaya
Hillary Makaya
|Born
|Hillary Makaya
July 23, 2001
Harare
|Residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Education
|High Achievers Coach Educational Centre
|Occupation
|Fashion Model
|Known for
|Model, Socialite, Entrepreneur
|Notable work
|Modelling
|Partner(s)
|(boyfriend) Robert Mugabe Junior
|Awards
|Miss Teen Heritage International, Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe
Hillary Makaya is a multi-award winning Zimbabwean teenage model based in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Background
Hillary comes from a modelling family as her aunt Connie was the first black beauty pageant queen in Zimbabwe and her cousin Catherine the Olympian athlete was also Miss Zimbabwe in 2014. She has won more than 5 beauty pageants in Zimbabwe from Miss Teen to Miss InterContinental.
Career
She started as a runway model at Top Model Zimbabwe Agency for a year and eventually entered her first pageant, Miss Interact Zimbabwe, which was for teens and won. This motivated her to keep on taking part in different pageants. She also participated in several pageants and managed to scoop titles as Miss Teen World Heritage 2016-2017 and Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe 2017-2018.[1]
Awards
- She was Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental beauty pageant trophies in 2016 and 2018 respectively.