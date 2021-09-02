Difference between revisions of "Hillbright Science College"
Revision as of 06:15, 2 September 2021
|Hillbright Science College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-334878, +263 716702985
Hillbright Science College is a private school 128 King George Road, Avondale, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Location
(September 2021)
Avondale Campus
Address: 128 King George Road, Avondale,
Telephone: +263 242 334 877/8.
Cell: +263 777 447 457, +263 777 447 420.
Email: info@hilbright.com
Web: https://hilbrightsciencecollege.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HilbrightScienceCollege/
Eastlea Campus
Address: 90A McChlery Avenue, Eastlea
Telephone: +263 242 782 129/30.
Cell: +263 777 447 420.
Email: info@hilbright.com
Web: https://hilbrightsciencecollege.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HilbrightScienceCollege/
