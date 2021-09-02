Pindula

'''Hillbright Science College''' is a private school 128 King George Road, Avondale, [[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
Hillbright Science College is a private school 128 King George Road, Avondale, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
[[File:Hillbright Science College.png|thumb|Hillbright Science College logo]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
Hillbright Science College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-334878, +263 716702985


Hillbright Science College is a private school 128 King George Road, Avondale, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Hillbright Science College logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Avondale Campus
Address: 128 King George Road, Avondale,
Telephone: +263 242 334 877/8.
Cell: +263 777 447 457, +263 777 447 420.
Email: info@hilbright.com
Web: https://hilbrightsciencecollege.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HilbrightScienceCollege/

Eastlea Campus
Address: 90A McChlery Avenue, Eastlea
Telephone: +263 242 782 129/30.
Cell: +263 777 447 420.
Email: info@hilbright.com
Web: https://hilbrightsciencecollege.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HilbrightScienceCollege/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

