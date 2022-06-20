Hillcrest College is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Hillcrest College Logo

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Kloof Road,Toronto, PO Box 840, Mutare.

Telephone: +263 (20) 60773

Cell: +263 772 249 005

Email: info@hillcrestcollege.net

Web: http://www.hillcrestcollege.net/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hillcrestcollegezw.



History

The College was conceived as a community project. A company was established, called Hillcrest Schools (Pvt) Ltd. It had established the Preparatory school. In 1983, the company started construction of the college. Plans were submitted to the Ministry of Education for approval in October 1984 and the laying of electrical and other services to twelve hectares commenced. In January 1985, the College opened its doors as an ‘Upper Top’, a Rural Day Secondary School. The college started with two classes of twenty-five Form 1 pupils.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The first College Staff included:

Mr. J.A. Cowan - Master in Charge, Science

Miss J.L. Hogan - French, History, English

J.P. Hopkins - History, Geography, Physical Education

G. Rondozai - Shona

Mrs W.R. Scott - Mathematics, History, Guidance

Mr. G. Yiend - English, History, Art

Administrative Staff Mrs C. Haiden - Bursar Mrs F. Lewis - Secretary

Current (2021) Staff:

Acting Headmaster - Obert Chipato

Deputy Headmaster - Itayi Nhema

Director of Studies - Michael Matanga

Hostel Superintendent & Schools Chaplain - Blessing Mwale

Hillcrest College is an Association of Trust Schools.

Events

Associations

Dylan Khumar - model

Other information