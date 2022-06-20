Difference between revisions of "Hillcrest College"
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
==Other information==
Hillcrest College is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Kloof Road,Toronto, PO Box 840, Mutare.
Telephone: +263 (20) 60773
Cell: +263 772 249 005
Email: info@hillcrestcollege.net
Web: http://www.hillcrestcollege.net/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hillcrestcollegezw.
History
The College was conceived as a community project. A company was established, called Hillcrest Schools (Pvt) Ltd. It had established the Preparatory school. In 1983, the company started construction of the college. Plans were submitted to the Ministry of Education for approval in October 1984 and the laying of electrical and other services to twelve hectares commenced. In January 1985, the College opened its doors as an ‘Upper Top’, a Rural Day Secondary School. The college started with two classes of twenty-five Form 1 pupils.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The first College Staff included:
- Mr. J.A. Cowan - Master in Charge, Science
- Miss J.L. Hogan - French, History, English
- J.P. Hopkins - History, Geography, Physical Education
- G. Rondozai - Shona
- Mrs W.R. Scott - Mathematics, History, Guidance
- Mr. G. Yiend - English, History, Art
Administrative Staff Mrs C. Haiden - Bursar Mrs F. Lewis - Secretary
Current (2021) Staff:
- Acting Headmaster - Obert Chipato
- Deputy Headmaster - Itayi Nhema
- Director of Studies - Michael Matanga
- Hostel Superintendent & Schools Chaplain - Blessing Mwale
Hillcrest College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
- Dylan Khumar - model