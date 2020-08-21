Difference between revisions of "Hillside Dams"

In 1895 Waterworks Company proposed to build a commercial water supply. The three structures were built and completed by January 1898 however on January 10, 1898, the upper two dams collapsed, unable to cope with the force of inflow. In 1924 the Hillside Dams and associated water reticulation facilities were sold to Bulawayo Town Council. The dams were decommissioned in the 1920s.

Visitors Guide=

off Banff Road Hillside Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Call 09 242 620

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm

Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable

Directions

Take the Hillside Road out of Bulawayo central; 4.0 KM turn left into Cecil Avenue, 4.95 KM turn left into Banff Road, 5.2 KM turn right on gravel road to Hillside Dams





Background

Hillside Dams was formerly named Matsheumhlope or White Stones in the 1880s. It was reported that King Lobengula of the Ndebele State would frequently visit Matsheumhlope to relax. [1]

In 1895 Waterworks Company proposed to build a commercial water supply. The three structures were built and completed by January 1898 however on January 10, 1898, the upper two dams collapsed, unable to cope with the force of inflow. In 1924 the Hillside Dams and associated water reticulation facilities were sold to Bulawayo Town Council. The dams were decommissioned in the 1920s.

In 1915 Zealley’s excavations revealed the Early Stone Age era remains of animals killed for food. In the late 1960s, more light was shed on the Leopard's Kopje Tradition (tenth to thirteenth Centuries) with the Mapungubwe in the Limpopo Valley. In 1934 the town council of Bulawayo set aside space in commemoration of field naturalist, George Frank Talent.[1]

The Aloe Garden was created in the 1960s of over 1500 aloes donated by Cram Cooke who worked at the National Museum.

Activities

bird watching

fishing

picnicing

rope climbing

cycling





