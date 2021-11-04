The College is located six kilometres south of the Bulawayo City Centre. It is situated on the north side of Cecil Avenue, between the main roads Old Esigodini Road and Hillside Road.

The College is located six kilometres south of the Bulawayo City Centre. It is situated on the north side of Cecil Avenue, between the main roads Old Esigodini Road and Hillside Road.

Hillside Teachers’ College was the first College mandated to educate Post ‘A’ Level pre-service secondary school teachers.

The College was established in 1956 at Heany Junction and moved to its present site in 1962. It was the first college to be accorded Associate status by the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and its predecessors. This was done at the inception of the college.

'''Hillside Teachers’ College''' is a government institution that provides teacher education for students who wish to be secondary school teachers in Bulawayo

Hillside Teachers’ College is a government institution that provides teacher education for students who wish to be secondary school teachers in Bulawayo.

Address: P Bag 2, Hillside Bulawayo.

Telephone: +263 9 242283/ 4/ 5/ 6, +263 9 241985

Cell:

Email: hillside.teachers@gmail.com

Web:http://www.hillsideteacherscollege.ac.zw/



Historical Background

Programmes

Three-year post-O Level programme

Prospective students for this programme must have attained at least five O-Level passes at grade C or better. Subjects on offer:

Sciences: Biology, physics and Chemistry

Practicals: Physical education and Foundations of Sport

Languages: French

(First year at College, second year on Teaching Practice, third year at College)

Two-year post-A Level programme

Prospective students for this programme must have attained at least two A-Level passes at grade E or better.

Subjects on offer:

Sciences: Biology, physics and Chemistry

Mathematics: Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Commercials: Accounting, Commerce, Economics, Business Management

Humanities: Geography and History

Languages: English, IsiNdebele, ChiShona, French and Portuguese

Practicals: Art and Design, Music

(First 2 terms at College, next 2 terms on Teaching Practice, last 2 terms at College to sit for final examinations)

College Campus

