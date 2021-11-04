Difference between revisions of "Hillside Teachers College"
|Motto
|“DISCIMUS UT DOCEAMUS”
Motto in English
|“We Learn in order to Teach”
|Established
|1956
|Affiliation
|University of Zimbabwe
Hillside Teachers’ College is a government institution that provides teacher education for students who wish to be secondary school teachers in Bulawayo.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: P Bag 2, Hillside Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 9 242283/ 4/ 5/ 6, +263 9 241985
Cell:
Email: hillside.teachers@gmail.com
Web:http://www.hillsideteacherscollege.ac.zw/
Historical Background
The College was established in 1956 at Heany Junction and moved to its present site in 1962. It was the first college to be accorded Associate status by the University of Zimbabwe and its predecessors. This was done at the inception of the college.
Hillside Teachers’ College was the first College mandated to educate Post ‘A’ Level pre-service secondary school teachers.
Programmes
Three-year post-O Level programme
Prospective students for this programme must have attained at least five O-Level passes at grade C or better. Subjects on offer:
- Sciences: Biology, physics and Chemistry
- Practicals: Physical education and Foundations of Sport
- Languages: French
(First year at College, second year on Teaching Practice, third year at College)
Two-year post-A Level programme
Prospective students for this programme must have attained at least two A-Level passes at grade E or better.
Subjects on offer:
- Sciences: Biology, physics and Chemistry
- Mathematics: Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
- Commercials: Accounting, Commerce, Economics, Business Management
- Humanities: Geography and History
- Languages: English, IsiNdebele, ChiShona, French and Portuguese
- Practicals: Art and Design, Music
(First 2 terms at College, next 2 terms on Teaching Practice, last 2 terms at College to sit for final examinations)
College Campus
The College is located six kilometres south of the Bulawayo City Centre. It is situated on the north side of Cecil Avenue, between the main roads Old Esigodini Road and Hillside Road.