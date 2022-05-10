

Hillzy is a Zimbabwean musician and record producer.

Background

Real Name

Hillzy's real name is Hilary Ngaakudzwe Chipunza.[1]

Age

Hillzy was born on 10 May 1994.[1][2]

Education

He left Zimbabwe for Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 to study BSc in Computer Science and Computer Engineering at the University of Cape Town.

Career

In 2018, Hillzy released the project Overdue (The Love Mixtape). Hillzy makes beats under the name Mr Masinh.[3] Narrating how he met his frequent collaborator and producer Beatsmith, Hillzy said:

"I heard of Beatsmith when I was still in high school, but we hadn't met because I was also making beats under Mr Masinh. I call myself Mr Masinh when I make beats. So people were like, "You should collabo with this kid called Beatsmith." Years later, I'm in my final year, Beatsmith is first year at UCT, and I'm like, "So I've heard that you make beats. Do you want to work on something?" He gave me a beat. I wrote to it, and ever since, nothing has been the same."

emPawa Initiative

Hillzy, who had entered Mr Eazi's emPawa competition and although he didn't make the top 10 that would join Mr Eazi for a masterclass, his song You Are Enough had such a huge impact on the Nigerian star that he head-hunted Hillzy and invited him over to the masterclass and offered to fund a music video for the song.[3]

Discography

Mixtapes

Overdue (The Love Mixtape) (2018)

EPs

Chisikana (2020)

Videos

Hillzy, Sha Sha - Goodbye

Hillzy - Muroora (Official Video)

Hillzy, Nutty O - Ndaenda (Official Audio)

Hillzy - TV Room ft Garry Mapanzure

Hillzy - You Are Enough [Official Video] #emPawa100​ Artist