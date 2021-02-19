Pindula

Hillzy is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Real Name

Hillzy's real name is Hilary Ngaakudzwe Chipunza.[1]

Age

Hillzy was born in May 1994.[1]

Discography

Mixtapes

  • Overdue (The Love Mixtape) (2018)

Albums

  • Chisikana (2020)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Hillzy, Zim Music Store, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
