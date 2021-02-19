Difference between revisions of "Hillzy"
Hillzy was born in May 1994.<ref name="Z"/>
==Discography==
Hillzy is a Zimbabwean musician.
Background
Real Name
Hillzy's real name is Hilary Ngaakudzwe Chipunza.[1]
Age
Hillzy was born in May 1994.[1]
Education
He left Zimbabwe for Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 to study BSc in Computer Science and Computer Engineering.[2]
Career
In 2018, Hillzy released the project Overdue (The Love Mixtape).[2]
Discography
Mixtapes
- Overdue (The Love Mixtape) (2018)
Albums
- Chisikana (2020)