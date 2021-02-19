Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hillzy"

Page Discussion
Line 10: Line 10:
  
 
Hillzy was born in May 1994.<ref name="Z"/>
 
Hillzy was born in May 1994.<ref name="Z"/>
 +
 +
==Education==
 +
 +
He left Zimbabwe for Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 to study BSc in Computer Science and Computer Engineering.<ref name="O">Sabelo Mkhabela, [https://www.okayafrica.com/hillzy-zimbabwe-singer-mr-eazi-empawa/ Meet Hillzy, the Zimbabwean R&B Singer Who’s Letting the Internet Work For Him], ''Okay Africa'', Published: March 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 19, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
In 2018, Hillzy released the project ''Overdue (The Love Mixtape)''.<ref name="O"/>
  
 
==Discography==
 
==Discography==

Revision as of 08:03, 19 February 2021

Hillzy is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Real Name

Hillzy's real name is Hilary Ngaakudzwe Chipunza.[1]

Age

Hillzy was born in May 1994.[1]

Education

He left Zimbabwe for Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 to study BSc in Computer Science and Computer Engineering.[2]


Career

In 2018, Hillzy released the project Overdue (The Love Mixtape).[2]

Discography

Mixtapes

  • Overdue (The Love Mixtape) (2018)

Albums

  • Chisikana (2020)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Hillzy, Zim Music Store, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Sabelo Mkhabela, Meet Hillzy, the Zimbabwean R&B Singer Who’s Letting the Internet Work For Him, Okay Africa, Published: March 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hillzy&oldid=99781"