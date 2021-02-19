In 2018, Hillzy released the project ''Overdue (The Love Mixtape)''.<ref name="O"/>

He left Zimbabwe for Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 to study BSc in Computer Science and Computer Engineering.<ref name="O">Sabelo Mkhabela, [https://www.okayafrica.com/hillzy-zimbabwe-singer-mr-eazi-empawa/ Meet Hillzy, the Zimbabwean R&B Singer Who’s Letting the Internet Work For Him], ''Okay Africa'', Published: March 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 19, 2021</ref>

Hillzy is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Real Name

Hillzy's real name is Hilary Ngaakudzwe Chipunza.[1]

Age

Hillzy was born in May 1994.[1]

Education

He left Zimbabwe for Cape Town, South Africa in 2013 to study BSc in Computer Science and Computer Engineering.[2]





Career

In 2018, Hillzy released the project Overdue (The Love Mixtape).[2]

Discography

Mixtapes

Overdue (The Love Mixtape) (2018)

Albums

Chisikana (2020)