Do you mean:
- Hippopotamus - family Hippopotamidae - Hippopotamus amphibius, see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals.
- Hippo Valley Estates, Hippo Valley Estates Limited - a sugar estate found near the town of Chiredzi.
- Hippo Valley Estates Football Club