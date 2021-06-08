Difference between revisions of "Hlangabeza Secondary School"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:03, 8 June 2021

Hlangabeza Secondary School is a boarding school located 1 km away from Nkayi growth point, Matabeleland North Province.

Location

Address: Nkayi.
Telephone: 0558331.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HlangzVarsity/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

