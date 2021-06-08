Difference between revisions of "Hlangabeza Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 07:03, 8 June 2021
Hlangabeza Secondary School is a boarding school located 1 km away from Nkayi growth point, Matabeleland North Province.
Location
Address: Nkayi.
Telephone: 0558331.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HlangzVarsity/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.