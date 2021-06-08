Difference between revisions of "Hlangabeza Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Hlangabeza Secondary School is a boarding school located 1 km away from [[Nkayi]] growth point, [[Matabeleland North Province]].
|+
Hlangabeza Secondary Schoolis a boarding school located 1 km away from [[Nkayi]] growth point, [[Matabeleland North Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 37:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 07:15, 8 June 2021
Hlangabeza Secondary School is a boarding school located 1 km away from Nkayi growth point, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nkayi.
Telephone: 0558331.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HlangzVarsity/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.