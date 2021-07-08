Hlanganani Dube was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from a Brigadier General to Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

'''Hlanganani Dube''' is Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and a Major- General in the [[ Zimbabwe National Army ]] . He was promoted to the rank of Major General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

References

↑ The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021 Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers , Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021



