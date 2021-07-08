Difference between revisions of "Hlanganani Dube"
'''Hlanganani Dube''' is a Zimbabwean military personnel and a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army.He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier general on the 18th of December 2017.
Hlanganani Dube is Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major General on the 18th of December 2017.
Career
Hlanganani Dube was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from a Brigadier General to Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and Major-General.[1]
- ↑ Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers, The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021