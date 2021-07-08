Pindula

'''Hlanganani Dube''' is Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and a Major-General in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]]. He was promoted to the rank of Major General on the 18th of December 2017.
==Career==
Hlanganani Dube was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from a Brigadier General to Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>
==References==
<references/>
Hlanganani Dube is Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

Hlanganani Dube was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from a Brigadier General to Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and Major-General.[1]

References

  1. Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, CDF challenges senior officers, The Herald, Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021


