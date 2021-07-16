He was promoted from the rank of colonel to the rank of Brigadier-General in 2015 by [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="HZ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/president-promotes-zna-afz-officers/ President promotes ZNA, AFZ officers], ''The Herald'', Published: October 20, 2015, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

Hlanganani Dube was promoted by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] from a Brigadier General to Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and Major-General.<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

Hlanganani Dube

Hlanganani Tapson Dube is Chief of Staff (Quartermaster Staff) and a Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. He was promoted to the rank of Major General on the 18th of December 2017.

Career

Controversies

Theft Allegations

Hlanganani Dube was accused of having a hand in the theft of 30 tonnes of beef meant for the military’s Recruitment Training Depot in Mbalabala, Matabeleland South. Dube allegedly diverted the meat to butcheries where it was sold before the money disappeared into private pockets.

Allegations were that a driver was sent to deliver 30 tonnes of meat to the training school in Mbalabala and he brought the delivery note and the invoice but did not offload the meat.

Investigations led to Dube's office. A source who spoke to ZimLive said most of the generals are engaged in murky deals and were reluctant to take action on Major General Hlanganani Dube.

Dube was reached for comment by the publication that broke the story but did not make any comment(s).[3]

References



