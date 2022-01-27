Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems .

Hlatywayo Nungu has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.

Hlatywayo Nungu

Tiyashire Nungu,

Matikiti,

Chikandamuseye,

Mwashuma Dekete,

Tinobonga Mafuyateya.

Ndizvo zvinoita kuti tifire pano,

Takauya kuzokonza babayo.

Mwaita Gondemukande,

Mwaona kuti vantu vakatetepa.

Mwashuma Maposa,

Mutupo usikaambirwi,

Mwaita vari Serere Burauta,

Mwashuma Gandirwana,

Mwashuma vari Dimire,

Musatifura baba woye,

Rambai muchitipazve,

Tikafira pano ngenyi.[1]

