Difference between revisions of "Hlekani Mwayera"

The other properties fell under the free residue of the estate that should be shared among all the beneficiaries.<ref name="HZ">Daniel Nemukuyu, [https://www.herald.co.zw/landmark-ruling-on-inheritance/ Landmark ruling on inheritance], ''The Herald'', Published: June 24, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2021</ref>

However, she said the surviving spouse was entitled to inheriting the matrimonial home that the couple used to stay at the time of death.

Mwayera said the common law position of excluding children born out of wedlock in inheritance matters was discriminatory and in breach of the Constitution.

<blockquote>"Every person has the right not to be treated in an unfairly discriminatory manner on such grounds as their nationality, colour, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, class, religious belief, political affiliation, opinion, custom, culture, sex, gender, marital status, age, pregnancy, disability, or economic or social status or whether they were born in or out of wedlock."</blockquote>

Mwayera's judgment was based on Section 56 (3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which reads:

She made the ruling in a case in which a Harare widow Ms Elsie Bhila, was trying to bar her late husband’s three children (born out of wedlock) from benefiting from their father’s estate.

In a landmark inheritance judgment, Mwayera, outlawed the practice of discriminating against children born out of wedlock in inheritance matters, saying it was in violation of the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe]].

Mwayera delivered a landmark ruling on inheritance. On 23 June 2015, Hlekani Mwayera ruled that children born in and out of wedlock have the same right to their parents’ estate and property should be shared equally without discrimination.

Mwayera was one of six new Supreme Court judges who took oath on 3 June 2021.<ref name="H">Columbus Mabika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/6-supreme-court-judges-sworn-in/ 6 Supreme Court judges sworn in], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: August 5, 2021</ref>

In 2018, Mwayera was appointed to Mutare High Court as the senior judge.<ref name="MP">Abel Zhakata, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/lady-judge-heads-mutare-high-court/ Lady judge heads Mutare High Court], ''Manica Post'', Published: May 11, 2018, Retrieved: August 5, 2021</ref>

Hlekani Mwayera was Mutare regional magistrate for a decade before her appointment to the High Court bench in 2011.

'''Hlekani Mwayera''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[ Supreme Court]]. She was appointed to the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] by President Robert Mugabe in 2011.

