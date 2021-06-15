Difference between revisions of "Hlezana Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Hlezana Secondary School''' is in [[Ngundu]], [[Mwenezi]] District, [[Masvingo Province]].
'''Hlezana Secondary School''' is in [[Ngundu]], [[Mwenezi]] District, [[Masvingo Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 36:
|Line 38:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:56, 15 June 2021
Hlezana Secondary School is in Ngundu, Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Hlezana Helani Village, Chief Chitanga: Ward 1Ngundu.
Telephone: 036 421
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Hlezana-Secondary-School-841626239209178/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.