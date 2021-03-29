Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Bulawayo"

Pindula

Holiday Inn Bulawayo is an African Sun franchise hotel. It is 3 km from Bulawayo town centre and 2 km from the Natural History Museum. The Bulawayo Airport is 21 km away.

Contact Details

PO Box AC88
Ascot, Bulawayo
Tel: (262) (29) 225 2464-9 / (1 888 465 4329)
Fax:
Cell:
Email: reservations@holidayinnbulawayo.co.zw
Website: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/bulawayo/buqwo/hoteldetail; https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/10/holiday-inn-bulawayo

Offers

  • Pool
  • Free Wi Fi
  • Flat-screen TVs and in-room safes
  • In room tea and coffee making facilities.
  • Suites add separate living rooms and minibars

Further Reading

