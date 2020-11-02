Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Bulawayo"

Holiday Inn Bulawayo is an African Sun franchise hotel. It is 3 km from Bulawayo town centre and 2 km from the Natural History Museum. The Bulawayo Airport is 21 km away.

PO Box AC88

Ascot, Bulawayo

Tel: (262) (29) 225 2464-9 / (1 888 465 4329)

Fax:

Cell:

Email: reservations@holidayinnbulawayo.co.zw

Website: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/bulawayo/buqwo/hoteldetail; https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/10/holiday-inn-bulawayo



Offers

Pool

Free Wi Fi

Flat-screen TVs and in-room safes

In room tea and coffee making facilities.

Suites add separate living rooms and minibars