Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Harare"

Holiday Inn Harare is an international franchise brand under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). This 201-roomed hotel is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district making it an oasis of comfort and tranquility in the busy capital. Ample and secure guest parking gives the option of driving or taking the short walk to the city centre with its many attractions. For the conferencing guests, the hotel has a variety of conference facilities and meetings rooms ensuring you a successful and enjoyable conference.

Rooms

For all your accommodation requirements, Holiday Inn Harare has 201 well-appointed rooms. Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms.

Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles. The famous Holiday Inn Pillow menu and luxury beds ensure a good and comfortable sleep.

The rooms at Holiday Inn Harare have the best view of the city centre which is a magnificent sight especially at night with all the night lights. The facilities in the rooms are of a high standard and ideal for both the business and leisure traveler from the study areas to the wide variety of bathroom and toilet facilities.





55 Standard rooms

29 Business plus rooms

96 King leisure rooms

17 Executive rooms

4 Suites

(105 non-smoking rooms are available)

All rooms have the following amenities:

Shower

and ironing board

Bath

Shaver socket outlet

Individually controlled air conditioning

Hairdryer

Mineral water

Smoke detectors & sprinkler system

Self-locking security doors

Direct dial telephone

Automatic wake-up call facility Television Satellite television Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V