Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Harare"

Page Discussion
 
(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 73: Line 73:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Holiday Inn Harare''' is an international franchise brand under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). This 201-roomed hotel is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district making it an oasis of comfort and tranquility in the busy capital. Ample and secure guest parking gives the option of driving or taking the short walk to the city centre with its many attractions. For the conferencing guests, the hotel has a variety of conference facilities and meetings rooms ensuring you a successful and enjoyable conference.
+
'''Holiday Inn Harare''', on Samora Machel Ave, is 1 km from art exhibits at the [[National Gallery of Zimbabwe]], 2 km from the [[Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences]] and 14 km from [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport]]. It is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district.
 +
It is an international franchise brand under [[African Sun]], itself under the [[InterContinental Hotels Group]] (IHG).
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Travel]]
 +
[[Category:Tourism]]
  
 
==Contact Details==
 
==Contact Details==
Tel: 0242, 077x
+
PO Box 7, Harare <br/>
Fax:
+
Samora Machel and Fifth St <br/>
Cell:
+
Tel: 0293 242 251200, 251200-14, 795611-28. (1 888 465 4329) <br/>
Email:
+
Fax: <br/>
Website:
+
Cell: <br/>
 +
Email: reservations@holidayinnharare.co.zw <br/>
 +
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/9/holiday-inn-harare <br/>
 +
 
 +
==Offers==
 +
* 201 rooms.
 +
* Parking and breakfast are complimentary
 +
* Outdoor pool.
 +
* Wi-Fi, flat-screens and desks, plus tea and coffeemaking facilities.
 +
* Restaurant.
 +
* Exercise room.
 +
* Business centre and event space.
  
 
==Rooms==
 
==Rooms==
For all your accommodation requirements, Holiday Inn Harare has 201 well-appointed rooms. Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms.
+
Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms.
 
+
Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles.  
Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles. The famous Holiday Inn Pillow menu and luxury beds ensure a good and comfortable sleep.
 
 
 
The rooms at Holiday Inn Harare have the best view of the city centre which is a magnificent sight especially at night with all the night lights. The facilities in the rooms are of a high standard and ideal for both the business and leisure traveler from the study areas to the wide variety of bathroom and toilet facilities.
 
 
 
  
*55 Standard rooms
+
* 55 Standard rooms
*29 Business plus rooms
+
* 29 Business plus rooms
*96 King leisure rooms
+
* 96 King leisure rooms
*17 Executive rooms
+
* 17 Executive rooms
*4 Suites
+
* 4 Suites
*(105 non-smoking rooms are available)
+
* (105 non-smoking rooms are available)
*All rooms have the following amenities:
+
* All rooms have the following amenities:
  
==Shower==
+
* Bath and Shower
*and ironing board
+
* ironing board
*Bath
+
* Shaver socket outlet
*Shaver socket outlet
+
* Individually controlled air conditioning
*Individually controlled air conditioning
+
* Hairdryer
*Hairdryer
+
* Mineral water
*Mineral water
+
* Smoke detectors & sprinkler system
*Smoke detectors & sprinkler system
+
* Self-locking security doors
*Self-locking security doors
+
* Direct dial telephone
*Direct dial telephone
+
Automatic wake-up call facility, Satellite television, Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V
Automatic wake-up call facility
 
Television
 
Satellite television
 
Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V
 
  
 
  [[Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
 
  [[Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]

Latest revision as of 12:13, 2 November 2020

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Harare, on Samora Machel Ave, is 1 km from art exhibits at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, 2 km from the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences and 14 km from Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport. It is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district. It is an international franchise brand under African Sun, itself under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

Contact Details

PO Box 7, Harare
Samora Machel and Fifth St
Tel: 0293 242 251200, 251200-14, 795611-28. (1 888 465 4329)
Fax:
Cell:
Email: reservations@holidayinnharare.co.zw
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/9/holiday-inn-harare

Offers

  • 201 rooms.
  • Parking and breakfast are complimentary
  • Outdoor pool.
  • Wi-Fi, flat-screens and desks, plus tea and coffeemaking facilities.
  • Restaurant.
  • Exercise room.
  • Business centre and event space.

Rooms

Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms. Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles.

  • 55 Standard rooms
  • 29 Business plus rooms
  • 96 King leisure rooms
  • 17 Executive rooms
  • 4 Suites
  • (105 non-smoking rooms are available)
  • All rooms have the following amenities:
  • Bath and Shower
  • ironing board
  • Shaver socket outlet
  • Individually controlled air conditioning
  • Hairdryer
  • Mineral water
  • Smoke detectors & sprinkler system
  • Self-locking security doors
  • Direct dial telephone

Automatic wake-up call facility, Satellite television, Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V 

Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Holiday_Inn_Harare&oldid=94531"