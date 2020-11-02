Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Harare"

−

'''Holiday Inn Harare''' is an international franchise brand under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) . This 201-roomed hotel is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district making it an oasis of comfort and tranquility in the busy capital. Ample and secure guest parking gives the option of driving or taking the short walk to the city centre with its many attractions. For the conferencing guests , the hotel has a variety of conference facilities and meetings rooms ensuring you a successful and enjoyable conference .

