Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Harare"

The rooms at Holiday Inn Harare have the best view of the city centre which is a magnificent sight especially at night with all the night lights. The facilities in the rooms are of a high standard and ideal for both the business and leisure traveler from the study areas to the wide variety of bathroom and toilet facilities.

Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles. The famous Holiday Inn Pillow menu and luxury beds ensure a good and comfortable sleep.

Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles .

For all your accommodation requirements, Holiday Inn Harare has 201 well-appointed rooms. Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms.

Holiday Inn Harare, on Samora Machel Ave, is 1 km from art exhibits at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, 2 km from the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences and 14 km from Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport. It is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district. It is an international franchise brand under African Sun, itself under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

PO Box 7, Harare

Samora Machel and Fifth St

Tel: 0293 242 251200, 251200-14, 795611-28. (1 888 465 4329)

Fax:

Cell:

Email: reservations@holidayinnharare.co.zw

Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/9/holiday-inn-harare



Offers

201 rooms.

Parking and breakfast are complimentary

Outdoor pool.

Wi-Fi, flat-screens and desks, plus tea and coffeemaking facilities.

Restaurant.

Exercise room.

Business centre and event space.

Rooms

Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms. Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles.

55 Standard rooms

29 Business plus rooms

96 King leisure rooms

17 Executive rooms

4 Suites

(105 non-smoking rooms are available)

All rooms have the following amenities:

Bath and Shower

ironing board

Shaver socket outlet

Individually controlled air conditioning

Hairdryer

Mineral water

Smoke detectors & sprinkler system

Self-locking security doors

Direct dial telephone

Automatic wake-up call facility, Satellite television, Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V