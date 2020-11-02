Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Harare"
* Self-locking security doors
* Direct dial telephone
Automatic wake-up call facility, Satellite television, Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V
[[Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
|Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn Harare, on Samora Machel Ave, is 1 km from art exhibits at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, 2 km from the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences and 14 km from Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport. It is ideally located on the perimeter of the city’s central business district. It is an international franchise brand under African Sun, itself under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).
Contact Details
PO Box 7, Harare
Samora Machel and Fifth St
Tel: 0293 242 251200, 251200-14, 795611-28. (1 888 465 4329)
Fax:
Cell:
Email: reservations@holidayinnharare.co.zw
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/9/holiday-inn-harare
Offers
- 201 rooms.
- Parking and breakfast are complimentary
- Outdoor pool.
- Wi-Fi, flat-screens and desks, plus tea and coffeemaking facilities.
- Restaurant.
- Exercise room.
- Business centre and event space.
Rooms
Also available for guest convenience are 105 non-smoking rooms. Hotel safety and security is a matter of concern and the guest can be assured of peace of mind when they stay at the Hotel. Holiday Inn Harare has adequate parking space within the hotel premises, which takes up to more than 100 vehicles.
- 55 Standard rooms
- 29 Business plus rooms
- 96 King leisure rooms
- 17 Executive rooms
- 4 Suites
- (105 non-smoking rooms are available)
- All rooms have the following amenities:
- Bath and Shower
- ironing board
- Shaver socket outlet
- Individually controlled air conditioning
- Hairdryer
- Mineral water
- Smoke detectors & sprinkler system
- Self-locking security doors
- Direct dial telephone
Automatic wake-up call facility, Satellite television, Plug 13amp Square, 110/220V
Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges